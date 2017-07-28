The Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève Helps to Open the Summer Heat International Dance Festival

Beginning today, and running through August 6th, the nonprofit Choregus Productions will present its second-annual Summer Heat International Dance Festival. The Festival starts with a Gala Performance (happening tonight, the 28th, at the Tulsa PAC, beginning 8pm) that will spotlight guest artists from leading dance companies from the United States, Canada, and Europe -- and this opener will be followed by a solid week of performances by the celebrated Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, The Paul Taylor Dance Company, and Brian Brooks Moving Company. Our guest on this installment of StudioTulsa is Philippe Cohen, who's been the director of the Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève since 2003. (More about the Summer Heat International Dance Festival, including ticket info, can be found here.)