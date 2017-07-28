Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

The Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève Helps to Open the Summer Heat International Dance Festival

By 2 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, July 28th.
    Aired on Friday, July 28th.

Beginning today, and running through August 6th, the nonprofit Choregus Productions will present its second-annual Summer Heat International Dance Festival. The Festival starts with a Gala Performance (happening tonight, the 28th, at the Tulsa PAC, beginning 8pm) that will spotlight guest artists from leading dance companies from the United States, Canada, and Europe -- and this opener will be followed by a solid week of performances by the celebrated Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, The Paul Taylor Dance Company, and Brian Brooks Moving Company. Our guest on this installment of StudioTulsa is Philippe Cohen, who's been the director of the Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève since 2003. (More about the Summer Heat International Dance Festival, including ticket info, can be found here.)

Tags: 
Dance
Choregus Productions
Choreography
Ballet
Tulsa PAC
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
Nonprofits
Tulsa's Local Arts Scene
Classical Music

Related Content

In Conversation with David Dawson, the Noted British Choreographer

By May 10, 2017

Our guest on this edition of ST is David Dawson, the noted British choreographer. Tulsa Ballet will soon stage one of Dawson's most celebrated works, "A Million Kisses to My Skin," as part of a three-piece presentation at the Tulsa PAC.

Tulsa Ballet Presents a New Staging of "Swan Lake"

By Mar 21, 2017

This coming weekend -- on March 24th, 25th, and 26th -- Tulsa Ballet will present "Swan Lake," the classic 19th-century ballet, with music by Tchaikovsky, about a young maiden who has been trapped in the form of a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse. Our guest on StudioTulsa is Marcello Angelini, the Artistic Director of Tulsa Ballet, who tells us about this new production. It's a piece he knows very well, having danced it scores of times as a young dancer in his native Italy and then, later, as a member of the Kiev Institute of Dance in the former Soviet Union.

Not (Dancing) in Kansas Anymore: Tulsa Ballet Presents "Dorothy and the Prince of Oz"

By Feb 13, 2017

As part of its current 60th season, Tulsa Ballet is offering the world premiere of a special, newly-commissioned work -- a $1-million production entitled "Dorothy and the Prince of Oz." This full-length ballet will run throughout the weekend (Feb. 10th  through the 12th) at the Tulsa PAC, and we learn all about it on this edition of StudioTulsa. Our guest is Edwaard Liang, the Artistic Director for BalletMet in Columbus, Ohio; he was the choreographer for Tulsa Ballet's acclaimed "Romeo and Juliet" a few years ago, and he's also the choreographer for this exciting new work.

A Conversation with Basil Twist, the Acclaimed Puppeteer and Theater Artist

By Feb 8, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, an interesting chat with Basil Twist, the New York City-based puppeteer who was a MacArthur genius grant recipient in 2015. He has been universally acclaimed for his puppet-related design, construction, choreography, staging, and other work on productions such as "Symphonie Fantastique," "Dogugaeshi," "Red Beads", "Petrushka," "Hansel and Gretel," "Master Peter's Puppet Show," and so on.

Love & Death (& Dance & Drama): Tulsa Ballet Offers "Onegin" by the Late John Cranko

By Oct 28, 2016

On this edition of ST, we are discussing "Onegin," the universally acclaimed 20th-century ballet by the late choreographer John Cranko, with music by Tchaikovsky, which Tulsa Ballet will present this coming weekend (October 28th through the 30th) at the Tulsa PAC. This ballet -- based on the Alexander Pushkin verse-novel called "Eugene Onegin" -- offers the love story of Tatiana and Onegin. It's a rich and engaging tale of unrequited romance -- as full of complex drama as it is great dancing -- and you can learn more about this ballet here.

A Modern Dance Master: Choregus Productions Offers the Martha Graham Dance Company at the Tulsa PAC

By Sep 15, 2014

The lasting and widespread influence that choreographer Martha Graham (1894-1991) had on the world of dance has been likened to the impact that Pablo Picasso had on painting, or that Aaron Copland had on music, or that Frank Lloyd Wright had on architecture. In other words, it's an influence that clearly continues to this day; Graham is commonly seen as a visionary who all but created what we now call modern dance, and who shaped the ideas and careers of countless dancers who came after her.