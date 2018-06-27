Bad Night for Anti Tax Incumbents

It was a mixed bag for teachers running for political office in Oklahoma but a bad night for incumbent Republicans who voted against a tax package earlier this year to fund a teacher pay raise.

Several GOP incumbents who voted against the tax hikes were either ousted from office or forced into a runoff against a fellow GOP opponent, a signal some teacher candidates say bodes well for them in November.

Of the 10 "no" voters in the House who were running for re-election, two were defeated outright on Tuesday night — Reps. Chuck Strohm of Jenks and Scott McEachin of Tulsa. Seven others ended up in an Aug. 28 primary runoff against fellow Republicans.

Four other Republican incumbents lost on Tuesday, including one who lost to a teacher.