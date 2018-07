You can enjoy the beach, but just stay out of the water.

That is what officials at Eufaula are saying about the South Beach on Lake Eufaula. Routine water tests have turned up bacteria in the water at the popular beach. Officials have not named the bacteria, but ordered the area closed to swimming.

Merchants nearby are disappointed as the Fourth of July is a big day for beach goers. While the South Beach is closed, the North Beach is still open.