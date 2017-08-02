BA Passes Grille Gaming Opposition Resolution

The Broken Arrow City Council passes a resolution in opposition to any illegal gaming at the new Embers Grille. The restaurant is inside the Broken Arrow City Limits, but it is on Indian Tribal-Town allotment land. Because of that, Broken Arrow has no control over the land. That includes public safety and water and sewer.

The resolution, passed last night, instructs the City Manager to take steps to block the plan. It also praises the Muscogee-Creek Nation, which is also opposed.

The restaurant is being built near 129th East Avenue and the Creek Turnpike in the Kialegee Tribal Town. The same Creek faction attempted to put in a casino about a half-mile away several years ago.