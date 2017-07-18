B.A. Council To Discuss Restaurant and Gaming

The Broken Arrow City Council will discuss the new Embers Grill tonight. The grill is being built on Indian allotment land near the Creek Turnpike, just west of 129th East Avenue.

The council is not worried about the food. It is concerned about statements from the owner that the facility will also offering gaming. That is something Broken Arrow has fought in the passed and so has the Muscogee-Creek Nation.

The new restaurant is a half-mile away from where a casino was proposed several years ago. That half constructed facility remains shuttered.