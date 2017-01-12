AUDIO: Remembering Tommy Allsup

If you have every listened to John Wooley's Western Swing program, 'Swing on This', on Saturday nights on KWGS, then you know the name Tommy Allsup. The Owasso native was well known for his musical talent in western swing and rockabilly. He was a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. He died yesterday.

He was to have been on the airplane that crashed killing '50's rocker Buddy Holly, but lost a coin toss to Richie Valens.

Tommy Allsup was 85.

Hear John Erling's Voices of Oklahoma interview with Tommy Allsup