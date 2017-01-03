AUDIO: Kirby Defends Himself on the State House Floor

Tulsa Representative Dan Kirby addresses allegations against him on the house floor. His microphone was cut-off when he exceeded his speaking time.

Tulsa Republican Representative Dan Kirby is seated among the state house members, but not before an hour debate. A state worker named Kirby in a sexual harassment complaint and state tax dollars were used to settle the matter. Kirby then resigned but later rescinded that resignation.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman of Fairview apparently approved the $44,000 pay-out to Kirby's former office aide and her attorney. Kirby told the members on the house floor that he was unaware of the settlement. He also said he had done nothing wrong and was innocent of the allegations against him.

Tulsa Democrat Eric Proctor found it disturbing that $44,000 could be paid on a member's behalf, without the member's knowledge. Proctor was among those calling for Kirby not to be formally seated until after an investigation. Kirby was seated on a 71-to-23 vote.

New House Speaker Charles McCall has promised a comprehensive review of the matter.