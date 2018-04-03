AUDIO: B.A. Lawmaker Calls Out Teachers for Being Disrespectful

The audio of McDugle's comments

Broken Arrow State Representative Kevin McDugle voices his frustration with educators. On Facebook Live, the Republican called out teachers at the capitol for being disrespectful to state lawmakers.

Kevin McDugle: “ All year long we supported you. Now, you are gonna come here and act like this after you got a raise? Go right ahead be pissed at me if you want too”.

He says he will not support another “stinkin’ measure” while educators are acting this way.

His post was removed from his Facebook page within the hour.