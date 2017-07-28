Attorney says Oklahoma Couple Denies Human Trafficking

The attorney for an Oklahoma couple denies allegations in a federal lawsuit that claims the two engaged in a human trafficking scheme.

Kevin Donelson said Thursday that Walter and Carolyn Schumacher of Clinton are "heartsick" about the lawsuit by three Filipino workers and believe the allegations will be proven false.

The lawsuit seeking class-action status says the workers brought to Clinton, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, paid thousands of dollars in recruiting fees to cover visa-related costs that should be incurred by sponsoring U.S. employers.

The lawsuit alleges the workers were threatened with physical harm when they complained their compensation didn't meet contractual obligations.

The Schumachers own a Holiday Inn Express, steakhouse and waterpark in Clinton.