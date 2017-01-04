Are We Seeing The End of $2 Gas?

Motorists may get some sticker shock in 2017 and will shell out $52 billion more over the course of the year compared to 2016 as the national yearly average rises to $2.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Price Outlook.

InTulsa, the price could climb to $2.65 by spring. OPEC production cuts are pushing up crude prices and that, in turn, is causing gasoline prices to steadily climb.

Aside from gasoline prices that are forecast to be higher than 2016, highlights include: