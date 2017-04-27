The Architecture & Design Film Festival, Presented by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture

Without question, Americans today appreciate good/sturdy design or historic/innovative architecture more than ever before. The Architecture & Design Film Festival, which dates back to 2009, is rooted in this widespread appreciation. It's a festival that usually plays in big cities all over the globe -- NYC, say, or Seoul, South Korea -- but this weekend, from April 20th through the 23rd, the Architecture & Design Film Festival will be screened at the Circle Cinema here in Tulsa. It's being presented by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, and it features more than twenty films. Our guests are Kyle Bergman, the founder and director of this international festival, and Amanda DeCort, executive director of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.