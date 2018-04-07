April Snow? Yep! April Snow.

Areas of light snow will continue this morning across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas along and north of U.S. Highway 412, with a mix of sleet and snow developing during the morning farther south. Precipitation will eventually transition to a winter mix across far southeast Oklahoma later this morning before ending by Noon. Some light snow accumulations of up to a half inch are possible locally, with any ice accumulation expected to remain very light. With temperatures falling into the 20s, some slick roads are possible in areas where precipitation is heaviest. Thunderstorm chances return by late next week as warmer and more humid conditions return to the region. The weather pattern is likely to transition to more supportive of severe weather by the latter part of next week.