Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence in Tulsa Fatal Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man who was convicted of shooting a Tulsa man to death four years ago.

The court handed down the decision Wednesday to Deonta Deangelo Dixon, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the Jan. 4, 2013, shooting death of 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley was shot in the head and his body was discovered lying in a Tulsa County roadway. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators say the shooting followed an ongoing dispute over money.

Dixon was one of several defendants who were charged in Stanley's death. Among other things, Dixon claimed in his appeal that the evidence was insufficient to convict him.

His defense attorney, Michael Morehead, declined to comment on the ruling.