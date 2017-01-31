Anti Immigration Ban Rally on OU Campus

Students at the University of Oklahoma rallied against President Trump’s immigration executive order on the Norman campus Monday..

The order temporarily stops refugee resettlement and prohibits entry for citizens of seven countries. It also suspends Syrian refugee resettlement indefinitely.

OU president David Boren says he is hopeful the executive order will get refined, limited or repealed … and he says students from those countries will be allowed to stay at the university.

DAVID BOREN: “They can come for advice to the College of International Studies right now and get advice, know that we are advocating their cause. We value them. We’re glad they’re here as part of our family. They contribute so much to OU. And we’re going everything that we can to keep them here.”

University officials are asking faculty and students from the seven affected countries to not leave the United States while the travel ban is in place.