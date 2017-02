Nine more Oklahomans die of flu related complications in the past week, including one more in Tulsa County, which continues to lead the state with 10. Jamie Dukes with the Oklahoma Health Department says Tulsa County also leads in the number of hospitalizations with 338.

Overall, 37 Oklahomans have died of flu during this season, and more than 14-hundred have been hospitalized. Most of the deaths have been in the age group 65 years old and older. Dukes says it’s NOT too late to get a shot.