Another Tulsa County Flu Death

The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this flu season has risen to five.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional deaths since last week.

The latest deaths were in Logan and Tulsa counties and, based on previous reports, both persons were age 65 or older. Four of this season's deaths have been people 65 or older and the third was between the ages of 5 and 17.

Tulsa County has had two deaths during this season while Johnston, Logan and Rogers counties have had one each.

The department reports 231 people hospitalized during the flu season that began in early October, including 55 in Tulsa County, 36 in Oklahoma County, 15 in Cleveland County and 11 in both Logan and Creek counties.