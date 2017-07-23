Another Summer Sizzler Across Oklahoma

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas as triple-digit temperatures are recorded across the region.

The National Weather Service says heat warnings will remain in effect through Sunday night for northeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Arkansas as hot and humid conditions continue. Heat advisories are in effect elsewhere in the two states.

Forecasters say high temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to the mid-100s are expected Sunday across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Arkansas. The temperatures combined with high humidity will create dangerous heat index values ranging from 108 to 113 degrees.

The weather service says overnight low temperatures will provide little relief from the heat, especially in urban areas.

There is a chance of rain and lower temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.