Another Flu Death in Tulsa County

A third person in Tulsa County has died of the flu. The latest stats from the State Health Department show six deaths this flu season, half of those in Tulsa County. Tulsa County recorded its’ third death in the past week. A fourth death occurred earlier in Rogers County. There’s no specific reason as to why so many in this area, according to Jamie Dukes with the State Health Department. Tulsa County also leads the state in the number of flu related hospitalizations with 73 out of a total of 311 this year.

Since flu season can run until spring, Dukes says it isn’t too late to get a shot.