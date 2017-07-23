Another Doctor Suspended for Patient Overdoses

The Oklahoma medical board has suspended a Muskogee doctor after complaints that a number of his patients died from overdoses.

A complaint filed with the Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision says that 14 of Scott Gregory Lilly's patients had died from overdoses. The Oklahoman newspaper reports that Lilly will be banned from prescribing opioids and other potentially dangerous drugs. He also must serve a six-month suspension from practicing medicine.

The oncologist hasn't practiced medicine since the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency visited his clinic in 2015, though he wants to return to work.

In addition to the suspension, Lilly must pay a $20,000 fine and obtain state approval before taking any new job in a medical field.