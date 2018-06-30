...And The Heat Goes On...

Dangerous heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees will be possible this afternoon across northeast Oklahoma. A plume of subtropical moisture and an upper level disturbance will approach the area late in the day bringing thunderstorms back into the forecast for portions of northeast Oklahoma. Locally damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern. A limited risk for severe weather will continue into Sunday as thunderstorms form along a weak cool front that moves into the area. Slightly cooler weather is expected to accompany the front however some locations across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas could still see heat index values approach 105 degrees. Dangerous heat will remain in place across portions of eastern Okalhoma and northwest Arkansas into Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible Monday and again Wednesday but severe weather is unlikely at this time.