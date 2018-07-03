Amy Shelton to Leave Tulsa School Board Next Month

In her remarks at the district’s July 2 board meeting, Board member Amy Shelton shared her intention to step down from her seat and expressed her gratitude to the constituents of her district.

In early August, Tulsa Public Schools will invite interested residents of School Board District Two to submit an application for appointment to the board seat that is expected to be vacated by Shelton on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The Tulsa Board of Education is expected to accept Shelton’s resignation at their Aug. 6 meeting. Following the guidelines set forth in Board Policy 1102, the Board would consider appointment of a qualified resident from District Two who would hold the seat until the next board election in 2019.

Pending the Board’s formal acceptance of Shelton’s resignation, the Tulsa Board of Education would open an application process. Qualified applicants would have to meet the following requirements:

Applicant must be a registered voter with the Tulsa County Election Board residing within the geographical boundaries of District Two for at least six months prior to the date of their application for appointment.

Applicant must hold a minimum of a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.

Applicant cannot be employed by Tulsa Public Schools or related within the second degree to any district employee or member of the Board.

The appointment to the District Two board seat would run through the spring 2019 school board election. If the appointee seeks to serve the entirety of Board member Shelton’s term ending in 2021, he or she would be required to run for election in 2019.

School Board District Two runs along the I-244 corridor, from Pine St. on the north boundary to 11th St. on the south boundary. The district includes the following schools: Booker T. Washington High School, Carver Middle School, Will Rogers College Junior High and High School, and Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah, and Springdale elementary schools.

For Shelton’s resignation to take effect on Aug. 7, the Tulsa Board of Education must formally accept it at their Aug. 6 meeting.