Amplified Adventues in Sound: At Living Arts This Weekend, It's OK Electric 2017

Dylan went electric. Miles went electric. Everyone, it seems, has gone electric by now...but what about the world of classical music? How common is it to witness, say, an "amp'd up" chamber music trio? On this edition of ST, our guest is the noted Tulsa-based composer, musician, and music educator, Noam Faingold, who's also the curator of the upcoming OK Electric music festival. This festival will happen Friday and Saturday night, the 28th and 29th, at Living Arts of Tulsa. (You can get a full rundown of performances for this festival, as well as ticket info, at this link.) As Faingold tells us, this adventuresome and far-reaching weekend of new music will feature compositions by John Cage, Steve Reich, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Angelica Negrón, Charles Halka, Konstantinos Karathanasis, and others -- as well as performances by The Warp Trio, players from both Tulsa Camerata and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Ricardo Coelho de Souza, and many more. "Play on," indeed!

