American Airlines Announces Tulsa Grants

American Airlines is awarding $145,020.00 in grants to 13 local non-profit community organizations through its Tulsa regional giving council.

The grants include:

$20,000 to CAP Tulsa in support of Automated External Defibrillators for early childhood education centers and new headquarters

$19,750 to Tulsa Charity Flight Night in the form of cash and AAdvantage Miles

$16,225 to Tulsa Ballet in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$14,875 to Oklahoma Education Television Authority (OETA) in the form of cash and AAdvantage Miles

$14,750 to Union Public Schools Education Foundation in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$10,325 to Tulsa Area United Way in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$10,325 to Special Olympics Oklahoma in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$10,325 to the American Cancer Society in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$10,015.00 to Tulsa Air and Space Museum in the form of cash and AAdvantage Miles in recognition of 2018 Sponsorship of Aviator Ball

$5,900 to Fab Lab Tulsa in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$5,015 to Iron Gate in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$5,015 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in the form of AAdvantage Miles

$2,500 to Oklahoma Caring Foundation in the form of cash in support of the Oklahoma Caring Van program

American also will work with the organizations on various workforce development and volunteer opportunities through its Do Crew employee volunteer program as appropriate.

“We have so many fantastic non-profits in Tulsa going above and beyond to meet the needs of our community,” said Erik Olund, managing director, Tulsa Base operations for American Airlines. “We are very happy to be able to support these organizations as we build on our commitment to Tulsa and our team members.”

“We are thrilled to receive this donation from American Airlines. Through their generosity we are able to fill a critical gap in our emergency response capability for both the children we serve as well as our employees,” said Karen Kiely, chief operating officer, CAP Tulsa.

The regional giving council reviews grant requests semi-annually and focuses on organizations that support American’s three focus areas in the communities where its customers and team members live and work:

American’s heroes: Supporting U.S. military members and honoring their selfless sacrifice

American’s wellbeing: Improving the lives of people in need

American’s future: Meeting the needs of children through medical and educational assistance

The council provides a combination of contributions through in-kind travel, volunteerism through American’s Do Crew program and cash support. The next application cycle will be July 1 – August 15.

Additionally, American supports its Do Crew employee volunteers and nonprofit organizations through the Flights for 50 program. If a team member completes 50 hours of volunteer time with nonprofit organizations, the airline will provide in-kind travel to his or her charity of choice, which can use that support to offset travel expenses or as a fundraising tool.

The grants are a continuation of American’s long history in Tulsa. The airline has been a major employer in the community since 1946, when American moved its maintenance operation from La Guardia airport to Tulsa.

American has regional giving councils in each of its 9 hub cities as well as in Tulsa. These councils provide one portion of American’s more than $30 annual investment in community programs each year.