Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires makes her third appearance on Mountain Stage in this performance from the Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va., recorded in the fall of 2016. It came shortly after the release of her fifth record, My Piece Of Land, produced by Dave Cobb.

Last year Shires was named Emerging Artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association, though she's been releasing music as a solo artist since 2005. While her resume includes a stint with The Texas Playboys when she was a teenager, Shires and her band have a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Shires starts the set on fiddle, with rich atmospherics layered on by guitarist Zach Setchfield throughout. The final two songs are both co-writes by Shires and her husband Jason Isbell: the simmering "Pale Fire" and the heartland rocker "When You're Gone," the latter deftly driven by David Guy on bass and Jerry Pentecost on drums.

Shires is entering the studio in early 2018 to work on her much-anticipated next recording.

SET LIST

"You Are My Home"

"Slippin'"

"My Love (The Storm)"

"Pale Fire"

"When You're Gone"