All About Tulsa's Long-Running Retired Senior Volunteer Program

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Friday, June 29th.
    Aired on Friday, June 29th.

Our guest is Karen Dills, the executive director of RSVP of Tulsa. The acronym officially stands for "Retired Senior Volunteer Program" -- and as noted at the website for this long-running non-profit: "RSVP serves as a one-stop clearinghouse to connect volunteers, age 55 and over, with meaningful community service. There is an RSVP match for everyone who wants to remain active in their local community. Volunteers have a choice from serving at their favorite non-profit agency, or being matched with an agency to develop new skills or interests, or participating in one of several RSVP-sponsored community impact projects."

City of Tulsa
Retirement
Nonprofits
Jobs and Work-Related Issues
Personal Health and Well-Being
Philanthropy
Psychology
Geriatric Medicine
Elderly
Business and Entrepreneurship

