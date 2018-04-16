All About "Botanical!" -- A Series of Fundraising Events Happeing Soon at Tulsa Botanic Garden

Our guest is Rob McKeown, a former food writer and food-magazine editor who's also done research and concept-development for renowned chefs and notable hotels and restaurants worldwide. He is the curator for "Botanical!" -- i.e., a series of fundraising events happening this weekend at Tulsa Botanic Garden. These will include a lavish and artful meal inspired by the bistro cuisine of Paris; an all-day symposium that will feature lectures on French culinary history and its relation to American food and tradition; a special "tasting" luncheon; and a French market-influenced "bazaar" that will offer authentic wares and antiques for sale. Also on our show, commentator Mark Darrah remembers the bygone Horace Mann Junior High in south downtown Tulsa, where he once attended. In doing so, Darrah also muses on the influential thought and work of Mann himself (1796-1859), an American educational reformer, Whig politician (as a member of Congress), and former President of Antioch College.