Ahead of the Vote: Work Starts on Medical Marijuana Legislation

A Yukon state lawmaker is working on legislation implementing medical marijuana if voters approve the use in June. Yukon’s John Paul Jordan wants to streamline the process, especially in areas of oversight.

Jordan is not worried about federal interference. He says the White House has vowed not to tamper with the use of medical marijuana. However, he is worried the state health department, the agency that would be in charge, is facing an FBI review over allegations of misusing federal funds.

Among other things, Jordan's legislation would allow the Health Department to work with the OSBI for required background checks. He says without such legislation it could take over two years to implement the law after voter approval.