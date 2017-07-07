AG Picks Up the Cross in Campus Chapel Dispute

Oklahoma's Attorney General is taking away East Central University's control of the chapel on its campus.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter formally requested Wednesday that the university's governing board refer matters of its chapel to his office.

The move comes after the university's president, Katricia Pierson, announced that bibles, religious iconography and a cross at the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel would be removed in response to a letter from Washington, D.C.-based Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Pierson says the decision was made after consulting with the attorneys of the university and the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma.

Hunter said in his letter that he fears the university's actions could lead to similar letters being sent to other universities.