ACLU sues Over Appointment to Oklahoma State Supreme Court

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Patrick Wyrick from serving on the court from District 2.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Wyrick doesn't meet the state Constitution's requirement that justices be a voter within the district for at least a year.

ACLU attorney Brady Henderson said Wyrick has lived for years in central Oklahoma, not in District 2 in southeast Oklahoma.

Wyrick, who was sworn into office Friday, has not responded to requests for comment.

A statement from the governor's general counsel referred to the state Constitution, which says the Judicial Nominating Commission determines the qualifications of nominees.

Members of the nominating commission did not respond to requests for comment.