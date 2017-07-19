4th Person with Tulsa Ties Dies in Purcell Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a fourth person has died from injuries in a crash on Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Purcell, about 30 miles south of Oklahoma City. The highway patrol has not yet released details about what led to the crash, which involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer. The wreck shut down northbound lanes of I-35 for several hours Monday.

The highway patrol says the SUV's driver, 40-year-old Erin Van Horn of Tulsa, was killed in the collision along with three children. 10-year-old Zach Van Horn and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman died earlier. 13-year-old Liz Edwards died today.