43,000 Square Foot Tulsa Jail Expansion is Nearly Complete

Work is nearly done on an expansion of the Tulsa County Jail.

County commissioners accepted a certificate of substantial completion Tuesday from Manhattan Construction and Dewberry Architects.

"They have completed all but a few minor issues with the housing units. They're ready to go, and I believe this week we will have the keys and have occupancy rights to the new housing units," said Tulsa County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Michelle Robinette.

Work on the nearly $16 million project started in April 2015, with voters approving bond funding for a portion of the project in May 2014.

A $9.5 million estimate under former Sheriff Stanley Glanz proved to be low, and additional funding had to be found.

There are still some personnel needs being addressed.

"We're still training the officers — specialized training to be working in there — and the manning levels we want to raise because we're adding additional housing units, so we need more employees," Robinette said.

Two units, representing about one-third of the nearly 300 new beds in the expansion, will be a dedicated mental health area.

"The mental health staff will be in the pods 24/7 so they've got quicker access. The officers are going to be trained in how to deal with mentally ill, so we think that we're going to be providing a better treatment process, care process, while they're in our custody," Robinette said.

The expansion could be in use by early March, if not earlier.