3/4 Ton of Pot Confiscated in Tulsa County

A Tulsa man is in custody after law enforcers find three-quarters of a ton of pot. 34-year-old Kong Meng Vang was arrested from growing his own and enough for some others.

He apparently had hydroponic growing operations scattered from Turley to Broken Arrow. He is being held in the Tulsa Jail for DEA agents. No mug shot is available. The 1,500 pounds of marijuana is being held as evidence against him and two others. Charges will likely be filed in Federal Court.

The discovered marijuana had a street value of $5 million.