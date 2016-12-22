3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Parts of Central Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake has rattled part of central Oklahoma.

Geologists say the 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:21 a.m. Thursday about 4 miles east-northeast of Edmond. It was recorded at a depth of less than 4 miles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations. Some scientists say that the high-pressure injection of massive amounts of chemical-laced wastewater deep in the earth induces the quakes.

Regulators have asked oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.