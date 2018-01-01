2nd Inmate Death Reported in Latimer County

The state's top law enforcement agency has been asked to investigate the death of an inmate in the Latimer County jail.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the 45-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday around 2 p.m. after he was taken there with lacerations on his neck and wrists.

The OSBI says in a statement that the inmate requested a razor and soap to shave. After the inmate was given the items, a deputy noticed what he said were suspicious movements inside the man's cell.

The deputy checked on the inmate and found blood on him and inside the cell.

The unidentified man had been booked into the jail Friday on drugs and weapons complaints.

