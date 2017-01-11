2017 Presidential Inaguration

President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20. Public Radio Tulsa will be bringing you NPR's Special Coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Join us on Public Radio 89.5 or listen online. We'll also have NPR's live FACT CHECK.

Special Coverage Hosts

NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host our Special Coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team.

At 1:00 p.m. Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson will continue NPR’s Special Coverage from NPR HQ in Washington, D.C. The program will feature speeches from the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol as well as live reports from the Inaugural Parade.