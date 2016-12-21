2 Men Die in Separate Police Shootings in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men were fatally shot by law enforcement officers in separate incidents Wednesday.

Investigators say Ponca City officers confronted a man who was reportedly assaulting a delivery man with what appeared to be a tire iron early Wednesday. The OSBI says officers shot the man after he reportedly threatened them with the weapon.

In the other shooting, a man who had been pulled over by an Elk City officer ran into a Burns Flat neighborhood after his car stalled Wednesday. Investigators say the man was trying to force his way inside a home when he turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand. The officer then shot him.

Neither the men killed nor the officers involved have been identified.