2 Die in Oklahoma Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Oklahoman's have been killed in a head-on collision in southwestern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 57-year-old Maleta Nele Iuvale and 25-year-old Jordan Chance Iuvale — both of Elgin — died of injuries suffered in the crash Friday on Highway 277 near Cyril.

The report says both victims were in a southbound car when an oncoming pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with the car.

The report says the driver of the pickup was treated and released and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The highway was closed for just more than three hours following the crash.