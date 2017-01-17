2 Democrats Won't Attend Closed Oklahoma House Investigation

Two Democratic state lawmakers say they won't participate in a closed meeting of a House panel that's investigating sexual harassment allegations against one of them and a Republican lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs, a member of the Special Investigation Committee, says in a statement he will not attend Tuesday's meeting because participants are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

A Democratic lawmaker who is named in a sexual harassment complaint says he also has declined an invitation to appear at the closed meeting because he prefers an open proceeding.

A complaint also has been filed against Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby. The House paid Kirby's former legislative assistant and her attorneys $44,500 to settle an allegation that she was fired for reporting alleged harassment. Kirby denies wrongdoing.