2 Dead in Oklahoma Crash

A 1-year-old Texas boy and a 31-year-old Oklahoma woman died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision in southwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy, whose name wasn't released, from Arlington, Texas, and Savannah Benefiel of Walters died at a local hospital following the crash Friday on U.S. 277 near the town of Geronimo.

An OHP report says the boy was in a northbound sport utility vehicle that collided head-on with a southbound vehicle in which Benefiel was a passenger.

The report says the driver and a 15-year-old boy in the SUV and an 8-year-old boy in the other vehicle were critically injured.