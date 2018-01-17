1968: How We Got Here

This year-long project looks back at 1968, a remarkable year that saw such upheaval and progress on civil rights, politics, and technology.

Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated, and President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act. 1968 also saw the first manned Apollo space mission and the debut of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Stories will air across NPR's newsmagazines through 2018 on topics that help explain how we got where we are today, 50 years later.

