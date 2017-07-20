1,500 Turn Out for Tulsa Crash Victims' Vigil

An estimated 1,500 people, mostly young soccer players, turned out to remember a month and three friends and players killed in a car crash earlier this week in south central Oklahoma. The vigil was held at dusk last night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old girl has become the fourth person to die of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 35 near Purcell.

Trooper Dwight Durant told reporters the girl died Tuesday night at a hospital where she was taken following the crash that also killed an 11-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and 40-year-old Erin Van Horn of Tulsa.

Two other 13-year-old girls are hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash and a 7-year-old girl was treated and released. The OHP hasn't released the juveniles' names.

The OHP says the seven were in an SUV driven by Van Horn when it crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig on the interstate.