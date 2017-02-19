1 Dead, 1 Critical in Crash with City of Oklahoma City Bus

Authorities say one person is dead and a second was critically injured when the vehicle they were in collided with a city of Oklahoma City bus.

Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says the crash occurred Friday northwest of downtown Oklahoma City.

Police at the scene told reporters that about 10 people were on board the bus and suffered minor injuries.

Police say the dead person and the critically injured person were in a car traveling westbound when the car crossed into eastbound lanes of traffic and collided head-on with the bus.

No names have been released.